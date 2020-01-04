Amsterdam sets new tax for tourists

Foreign tourists in Amsterdam must now pay an additional €3 (£2.54) per night to stay in the city, The Telegraph reported.
The new tourist tax, introduced on January 1, is in addition to the existing charge of 7 percent of the room rate. Tourists staying in Airbnb rentals will have to pay more, too – an increased rate of 10 per cent, per night.
Home to 1.1 million residents, Amsterdam receives more than 17 million tourists per year when you include daytrippers and Dutch citizens.
In recent years, the Netherlands tourist board has shifted its strategy away from promoting tourism towards finding ways to manage it.