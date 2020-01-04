Armenia army leadership holds consultation

YEREVAN. – A meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces of Armenia was held. Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about it on Facebook.
"A meeting of the leadership of the Armed Forces was held at the Ministry of Defense to discuss matters of maintaining alertness in the Armed Forces and the organization of combat duty during the holidays," he wrote. "During the meeting, the situation in the Middle East in recent days was also discussed, and special instructions were given in this direction.
In general, the operative situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the line of contact between Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces is assessed as stable. ”