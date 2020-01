Yesterday an urgent situation took place in Yerevan, as a Ministry of Defense serviceman and his son were stabbed, shamshyan.com reports.

Police found out that the injured were Yerevan residents Hayk H., 47, and his son Rafayel H., 16.

Police also found out that they were stabbed by Yerevan resident Hayk A., 33.

Police are seeking the stabbing suspect as well as the crime tool.

Hayk H. serves in the Ministry of Defense, while Rafayel H. studies at a Yerevan college.