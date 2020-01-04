Iran accuses Germany of supporting “US government’s terrorism”

Iran has accused Germany of supporting “US government’s terrorism,” according to Mehr.

In a statement late on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Germany’s comments on the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US airstrike show “Berlin’s distance from the realities of the region.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the German government’s stance in backing the US’ beastly, unilateral, and internationally unlawful measures as some kind of collaboration in such courses of action.” he said “Such comments show Berlin’s distance from the realities of the region, and put the country, intentionally or unintentionally, in the same line with the US government’s terrorism.”

A German government spokeswoman had said that the US assault was a reaction to military provocations by the Islamic Republic.

“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” Ulrike Demmer said during a press conference on Friday, Reuters reported.