Azerbaijan should "keep its head down" at this time. Paul Stronski, former White House director and State Department analyst on Caucasus and Central Asia, told this to Turan, commenting on the consequences of the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the US.
"U.S. contractor death and attack on Baghdad embassy certainly gave [President Trump] reason to act now,” Stronski said, and added that the U.S. President "just opened door to potential conflict in Middle East."
Stronski said he doesn't expect big destabilizing event impacting Caucasus. However, he added, Iranians retaliation "certainly could be aimed at U.S. interests in Caucasus."
"So, that is troubling for Azerbaijan and its neighbors,” he added. “It also has potential economic risks for region."
Azerbaijan, Stronski suggested, should "keep its head down" at this time. "Iran has a history of proxy wars and attacking US interests/citizens in third countries,” he said. “If I were Azerbaijan, I’d want to keep all avenues Tehran and Washington open to make sure it isn’t the site for a proxy fight."
"I think other places (with higher profile like Gulf, Lebanon or less expected) more at risk," he added.