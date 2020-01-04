News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP: I don't even want to think what would happen if this conflict crosses Iran borders
Armenia opposition MP: I don't even want to think what would happen if this conflict crosses Iran borders
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

As for the most undesirable scenario for us, I don't even want to think about what would happen if this conflict suddenly crossed Iran's borders. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP Arman Abovyan posted this on Facebook, referring to the situation around Iran.

"Tensions over Iran-US have already shifted to the domain of key geopolitical players," he wrote, in particular. “The US/Iran conflict has crossed the very important ‘red line.’

As for the most undesirable scenario for us [Armenia], I don't even want to think about what would happen if this conflict suddenly crossed [beyond] Iran's borders.

Only the presence of expected few million Iranian refugees along our border can already be extremely dangerous. But I repeat, the implementation of this scenario is the most minimal, but we just have to calculate this version of developments, too."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos