Armenia opposition MP: I don't even want to think what would happen if this conflict crosses Iran borders

As for the most undesirable scenario for us, I don't even want to think about what would happen if this conflict suddenly crossed Iran's borders. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP Arman Abovyan posted this on Facebook, referring to the situation around Iran.
"Tensions over Iran-US have already shifted to the domain of key geopolitical players," he wrote, in particular. “The US/Iran conflict has crossed the very important ‘red line.’
As for the most undesirable scenario for us [Armenia], I don't even want to think about what would happen if this conflict suddenly crossed [beyond] Iran's borders.
Only the presence of expected few million Iranian refugees along our border can already be extremely dangerous. But I repeat, the implementation of this scenario is the most minimal, but we just have to calculate this version of developments, too."