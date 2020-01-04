Rouhani: Washington to face consequences of assassinating General Soleimani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani once again condemned the US measure of killing IRGC Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, saying Washington will definitely face the consequences of its action, Mehr reported.
“The Americans were not aware of the big mistake they made; they will face the consequences of their crime, not only today but also in the coming years,” Rouhani said Saturday while paying a visit to the family of the killed commander.
The Iranian president underlined the great role of General Soleimani in the fight against terrorists in the region, saying, “His services on the path of bringing peace and security to Iran and the region, especially to the people of Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan, will never be forgotten.”
He noted that General Soleimani was not only a great military commander but also a unique politician and deft strategist, adding that the US’ “beastly move” only raised the Iranian and Iraqi nations’ hatred of Washington officials.
A US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.