Iran: Revenge is dish best served cold
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, announced on Saturday that Iran will respond the US killing of IRGC's Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, but it will avoid taking any hasty action, Mehr reported.

It is the Islamic Republic’s right to respond to assassination of General Soleimani by the US, and it will do that for sure, Shekarchi noted.

“In case of [Iran-US] war or any confrontation, Americans will suffer severe damage,” he said. “And if they do any madness, Iran’s response would be tougher.”

The Spokesperson elaborated that “Americans have taken an irreversible step.”

A US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.
