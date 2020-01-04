Identities of victims of major car accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak ascertained (PHOTOS)

Police of Armenia have ascertained the identities of the injured and the two drivers who were taken to hospitals as a result of a major car accident in Ashtarak town yesterday.

Accordingly, the Nissan was driven by Karen Galstyan, 34, a resident of Parpi village in Aragatsotn Province, and the Ford was driven by Hripsime Yeghnukian, 24, a resident of Yerevan and a US citizen, shamshyan.com reported.

Injured passengers - of Parpi village residents, 64-year-old Norik Galstyan, 34-year-old Emma Manukyan, and 10-year-old Shoghik Galstyan - were taken to Ashtarak hospital, from where the child was taken to a Yerevan medical center.

Driver Yeghnukian is the daughter of Garo Yeghnukian, a member of the Founding Parliament initiative, and injured Manukyan is pregnant.

The aforesaid cars had collided at an Ashtarak intersection.