News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Identities of victims of major car accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak ascertained (PHOTOS)
Identities of victims of major car accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak ascertained (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Police of Armenia have ascertained the identities of the injured and the two drivers who were taken to hospitals as a result of a major car accident in Ashtarak town yesterday.

Accordingly, the Nissan was driven by Karen Galstyan, 34, a resident of Parpi village in Aragatsotn Province, and the Ford was driven by Hripsime Yeghnukian, 24, a resident of Yerevan and a US citizen, shamshyan.com reported.

Injured passengers - of Parpi village residents, 64-year-old Norik Galstyan, 34-year-old Emma Manukyan, and 10-year-old Shoghik Galstyan - were taken to Ashtarak hospital, from where the child was taken to a Yerevan medical center.

Driver Yeghnukian is the daughter of Garo Yeghnukian, a member of the Founding Parliament initiative, and injured Manukyan is pregnant.

The aforesaid cars had collided at an Ashtarak intersection.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD serviceman, son stabbed in Yerevan
Police are seeking the stabbing suspect as well as the crime tool…
 3 injured, including child, in Armenia road accident
Now the police are finding out the identities of the drivers and the injured...
 Fires in Australia: Hell on Earth
Australian fires have already covered almost 2000 km and reached the territory of New Zealand...
 5 people injured in Armenia's Vanadzor road accident
Rescuers have headed to the scene...
 Two killed in Armenia road accident
The injured passenger later died in a hospital...
 Car crashes into gas pipe in downtown Yerevan
The accident caused a gas leak in the center of Armenia's capital city...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos