IRGC: 35 vital American targets in region are within Iranian forces’ reach

A provincial commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said 35 vital American targets in the region are within the reach of Iranian forces, stressing that the US and Israel must be in a constant state of panic following the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim reported.
Addressing a ceremony on Friday evening, General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the IRGC in Iran’s southern province of Kerman, said Iran reserves the right to take revenge against the US for the assassination of commander of the IRGC Quds Force.
General Abuhamzeh emphasized that the American and Israeli officials should suffer from stress and wonder when and how Iran will exact revenge for the blood of General Soleimani.
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital (maritime) thoroughfare for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf,” Abuhamzeh added.
He went on to say that vital American targets in the Middle East have been identified since a long time ago, adding, “Thirty-five vital American positions in the region are within the reach of the Islamic Republic, and Tel Aviv - the US’ heart and life - is also within our reach.”
A US drone strike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.