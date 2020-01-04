News
Libya parliament annuls military cooperation accord with Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Libyan parliament annulled on Saturday the security and maritime agreements reached between Turkey and the Government of National Accord (GNA), Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The legislature had met for an extraordinary session in Benghazi to address the repercussions of the Turkish parliament’s authorization Thursday to deploy troops to Libya to support the GNA against an offensive by the Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.

Libyan parliament spokesman Abdullah Bleihaq said the lawmakers had unanimously agreed to annul the deals with Ankara.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
