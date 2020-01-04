Libya parliament annuls military cooperation accord with Turkey

The Libyan parliament annulled on Saturday the security and maritime agreements reached between Turkey and the Government of National Accord (GNA), Asharq Al-Awsat reported.
The legislature had met for an extraordinary session in Benghazi to address the repercussions of the Turkish parliament’s authorization Thursday to deploy troops to Libya to support the GNA against an offensive by the Libyan National Army, commanded by Khalifa Haftar.
Libyan parliament spokesman Abdullah Bleihaq said the lawmakers had unanimously agreed to annul the deals with Ankara.