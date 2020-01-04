News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Russia’s Lavrov condoles with Iran’s Zarif over General Soleimani death
Russia’s Lavrov condoles with Iran’s Zarif over General Soleimani death
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps of Iran.

“In a telephone conversation of Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov talked about the latest regional and international developments following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani,” reads, in particular, the respective statement issued by the Iranian foreign ministry. “In the conversation, the Russian foreign minister offered condolences over the martyrdom of General Soleimani and expressed sympathy with the Iranian government and nation.”

A US drone strike killed Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos