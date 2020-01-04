Iraq intends to limit US military activity in country

Following the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Shi'ite militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad, Iraq has decided to restrict US military activity in the country, Iraqi Armed Forces Commanded spokesman Abd al-Karim Khalifa told Ria Novosti.

"They can only act with the consent of the Iraqi side," the agency's interlocutor said. "But after such a blow from the back, we will limit their work, of course."

Khalifa added that an investigation is underway toward all those who could have information about the movement of the killed Iranian general and his entourage.

And commenting on NATO's suspension of training for Iraqi troops, Abd al-Karim Khalifa stressed that Iraq had its own opportunities in this area. "Coalition forces, of course, have helped from the air," the agency's interlocutor said. "But the rest was done by Iraqi soldiers."