Brawl in Armenia village, 5 hospitalized
Brawl in Armenia village, 5 hospitalized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Thirteen people were detained, and 2 were arrested, 5 were hospitalized as a result of an argument on January 3, at 12:30 am, in Zartonk village, Armenia Police informed.

Police found out that the argument arose because of a car speeding in the village, and the argument turned into a scuffle.

The car was also damaged.

During a dispute, one person was stabbed and injured by a man, and two other men hit the car with stones and damaged it.

Forensic medical examinations have been appointed.

The knife used in this crime is sought.

A criminal case has been launched on charges of hooliganism, and 2 people were arrested.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
