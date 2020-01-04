Two young men steal money from foreigner in Yerevan

Two youths stole money from a foreigner in Yerevan on January 3, threatening this person with a knife.
A foreigner called the Police of Armenia and reported that unknown persons took money from his home and fled, the Police informed.
Police found that unknown persons had stolen the foreigner’s wallet, threatening to stab him in the backyard of a building, and run away.
On January 4, they were found in a hotel and taken to a police station.
These 18- and 20-year-olds confessed.
A weapon was found in the possession of the 20-year-old.
He is detained.
An examination is appointed.
The stolen items are found.
An investigation is underway.