News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Two young men steal money from foreigner in Yerevan
Two young men steal money from foreigner in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two youths stole money from a foreigner in Yerevan on January 3, threatening this person with a knife.

A foreigner called the Police of Armenia and reported that unknown persons took money from his home and fled, the Police informed.

Police found that unknown persons had stolen the foreigner’s wallet, threatening to stab him in the backyard of a building, and run away.

On January 4, they were found in a hotel and taken to a police station.

These 18- and 20-year-olds confessed.

A weapon was found in the possession of the 20-year-old.

He is detained.

An examination is appointed.

The stolen items are found.

An investigation is underway.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dispute ends with stabbing of Armenia village resident, 24
An investigation is underway…
Yerevan police solve stabbing of man, 22
An investigation is underway…
 Man stabs ex-wife, 27, in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
 Brawl in Armenia village, 5 hospitalized
13 people were detained, and 2 were arrested…
 Armenia famous comedic actor beaten in Yerevan
Police are seeking the suspect…
 NSS: Attempt to import large quantities of drugs to Armenia stopped
An Armenian citizen in Russia illegally acquired heroin and tried to transport it to the country...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos