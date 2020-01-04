Dispute ends with stabbing of Armenia village resident, 24

A dispute ended with the stabbing of a resident of a village in Lori Province of Armenia on January 2.

This man, 24, who was hospitalized, told police officers that he did not remember too well what had happened to him and that he may have fallen.

Police found out, however, that a group of people from Gyulagarak village had met with fellow villager two brothers toward the end of the village at the far end of the village to get clarifications on personal matters.

But in the ensuing fight, one of the brothers had stabbed the aforesaid young man who was taken to hospital.

An investigation is underway.