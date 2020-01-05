Trump threatens to target 52 Iranian sites “if they attack again”

President of the United States Donald Trump threatened to target 52 Iranian sites “if they attack again”.
“They attacked us, & we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!” he tweeted.
“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently ....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years,” he said after Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in U.S. attack.
Trump said the United States just spent $2 trillion on military equipment, and that they are “the biggest and by far the BEST in the World!”