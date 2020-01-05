News
Iran fully prepared to take revenge for Soleimani, navy general says
Iran fully prepared to take revenge for Soleimani, navy general says
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian navy commander said his country is fully prepared and cannot wait to take revenge for the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Tasnim agency reported.

“The enemy has (wrongly) thought that by the physical elimination of Haj Qassem Soleimani, it will also be able to eliminate the zealous revolutionary movement that roots and power throughout the region,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said. “We are prepared and cannot wait to take great revenge on the criminals and perpetrators behind this crime and to show the revolutionary anger against the Zionist and American currents”.
