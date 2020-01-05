News
Body of Iranian general killed in US strike transferred to Iran (PHOTOS)
Body of Iranian general killed in US strike transferred to Iran (PHOTOS)
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The body of Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who was killed by U.S. strike in Iraq arrived in Ahvaz, southern city of Iran.

The funeral ceremony was held by the crowds of people, officials, religious and political figures in Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf on Saturday. The funeral procession is currently underway in Ahvaz.

The bodies of martyrs will then be transferred to Tehran, Qom and Kerman, IRNA reported.

A US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared three-day mourning in Iran and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

 
