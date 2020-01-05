Iran parliament speaker advises US to withdraw forces from Middle East

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani advised American officials to withdraw their forces from the Middle East and ‘flee’ the region, Mehr agency reported.
During the parliamentary session on Sunday Larijani described the US’ assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani as a “barbaric” move by US President Trump and a “terrorist, military operation.”
“You have endangered the security of the region by doing this and must be held accountable,” Larijani addressed the US. “Your stupidity has endangered the lives of the Americans present in this very vast region”.
Larijani said described as baseless claim the assertion that Soleimani was planning to carry out moves against US forces in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.