Armenian, Iranian foreign ministers talk on phone

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif had a phone conversation.
During a phone call initiated by the Iranian side, the ministers discussed regional situation as a result of the recent developments in Baghdad that resulted in casualties.
On behalf of the Armenian government, Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to the government and people of Iran on demise of Iranian high ranking official. He stressed importance of de-escalation through peaceful means,
Mnatsakanyan said Armenia is ready to continue close cooperation with all partners for the regional stability and security.