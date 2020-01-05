Armenian PM sends greetings from top of Mount Artanish, urges leaders to show wisdom

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had reached the top of Mount Artanish,
He said the expedition was dedicated to peace and stability in the region.
Pashinyan noted that a climber from Iran also takes part in the expedition.
“I want to send my greetings from here to my partner, the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, whom I had a chance to meet in October in Yerevan, as well as the President of the United States Donald Trump, whom I had the opportunity to meet and talk in September in New York. I’m sure that both leaders will show wisdom in this situation, and will not allow it to deteriorate even more,”he said.