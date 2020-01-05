Expert: We might face new provocations by Azerbaijani propaganda machine

YEREVAN. – Oppressive ruler of Azerbaijan has started a struggle to reach superiority over Armenia in Iran, an expert in Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan wrote on Facebook.
“The Baku tyrant, figuratively speaking, began the struggle to achieve superiority in relation to us in Iran.
It is clear that existence of a friendly and fraternal Iranian state to the south of Armenia undermines the largest segment of the Baku tyrant's hostile strategy aimed at a complete blockade of Armenia,” he wrote.
The expert predicts that we might face new provocations and anti-Armenian moves by Azerbaijani propaganda machine.
“Armenia has a chance not only to oppose this strategy, but also to strengthen its position within Iran, taking into account a number of objective advantages and realities that do not exist when it comes to Azerbaijan. We will achieve this also contrary to those circles that are either consciously or stupidly paying into the hands of hostile propaganda,” he wrote.