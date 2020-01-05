Thousands pour into Iranian streets to bid farewell to general Soleimani

Thousands poured into the streets in Iran to welcome the body of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Ahvaz, videos show.
Iranians bid farewell to the general who was killed in U.S. air strike, a video by Rossiya 24 shows.
The body will then be transferred to Tehran, Qom and Kerman, IRNA reported.
A US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared three-day mourning in Iran and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.