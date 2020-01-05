American senator urges Congress to stop Trump

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said taregting cultural sites is what terrorists do as he commented on President Donald Trump's words about targeting 52 Iranian sites.
“Targeting civilians and cultural sites is what terrorists do. It's a war crime. Trump is stumbling into a war of choice. A war entirely of his making. A war that will get thousands of Americans killed. Congress must stop him,” Murphy tweeted.
The death of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani potentially puts the United States “on a course” for war with Iran, he told Face of the Nation.