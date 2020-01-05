News
Artsakh president convenes working consultation
Artsakh president convenes working consultation
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. -- President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation with representatives of the executive and legislative branches to discuss a number of domestic and foreign policy issues.

The Head of the State underscored the necessity of ensuring the republic's vital activity during the holidays. As the President underlined the situation along the borders is under control and the Defense Army has been confidently carrying out its mission.

As for the developments in the Middle East, Bako Sahakyan highlighted the interest of the official Stepanakert in maintaining peace and stability in the region and peaceful resolution of all disputed issues.

The President gave appropriate assignments to the concerned bodies for proper solution of the issues under discussion.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials were present at the consultation.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
