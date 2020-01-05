News
Iran expects neighboring governments to condemn killing of Soleimani
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

President of Iran Hasan Rouhani spoke on phone with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan on Sunday.

The president stressed that the United States is unreliable, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never initiated any act of aggression or even tension with the United States, and Iran's actions have always been a response to American aggression, IRNA reported.

Speaking about the murder of General Qasem Suleimani, President Rouhani added that Iran expects its friendly and neighboring governments to unanimously condemn this evil and criminal act.
