Iran declares complete withdrawal from nuclear deal

Iran has declared complete withdrawal from the nuclear deal that was signed with world powers, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Iran has taken the fifth and last step in reducing commitments to JCPOA, removing the last operational restriction on the development of its nuclear program, Mehr agency reported.
“From here on, Iran's nuclear program will be developed solely based on its technical needs. Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will continue as before. If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests enshrined in the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic is ready to return to its commitments.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is obliged to take the necessary steps and arrangements in coordination with the President,” the statement reads.
Donald Trump declared the U.S. is unilaterally withdrawing the deal in May 2018.