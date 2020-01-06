Erdogan on response to Soleimani's murder

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it would be wrong to not respond to the murder of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the US, reports TASS.
Erdogan informed that he had called on US President Donald Trump “to refrain from tension in relations with Iran” during their previous phone talks.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.