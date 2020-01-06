Tehran is bidding farewell to commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran Qasem Soleimani.
On the night of January 3, the US performed operations in the area near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qasem Soleimani and deputy commander of the Shiite militia in Iraq Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis whom Washington views as the ones who organized the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31, 2019.
During the funeral, the commander's daughter, Zeynab Soleimani warned the US it faces a “dark day”, reports BBC News.
“Crazy Trump, don’t think that everything is over with my father’s martyrdom,” she said.
“The Americans really didn’t realize what grave error they have committed,” President Rouhani said.
BBC News reports that the relics of the commander will be transferred to Kum, which is considered one of the centers of the Shiites.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khomeini has declared a three-day mourning and vowed “severe revenge” for the death of Soleimani.