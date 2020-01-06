Armenian political scientist on murder of Soleimani and consequences

Neither the US nor Trump will get anything out of the murder of Soleimani. This is what expert on international law and international relations, political scientist Suren Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the murder of commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran Qasem Soleimani by the US and the possible consequences of the murder.

“Neither the US nor Trump will get anything out of the murder of Soleimani. This was a one-step and miscalculated operation with no strategy or tactics.

1. Trump’s rating didn’t go up.

2. This won’t have an impact on his impeachment. It also won’t have a positive impact on his possible re-election (let’s not forget Carter, who also didn’t get re-elected due to his failed policy on Iran).

3. Passions have flared more in Washington.

4. Not only the Democrats, but also Trump’s administration was against this operation.

5. The US will be dealt a blow from Iran that will possibly be as painful and adequate as the murder of Soleimani.

6. This operation won’t change Iran’s policy and won’t restrain Iran in the region.

7. As a result of this, the people of Iran will unite around the government, meaning there will be less internal upheaval.

8. Although there won’t be a war between Iran and the US, there will be more proxy wars, and geography will expand.

9. Those wars will be seen more in Syria, Iraq and possibly Lebanon where Hezbollah is based.

10. The potential deployment of the US military base from Iraq will lead to serious consequences. Baghdad and Washington already have discrepancies that reached the climax after the murder.

11. Terrorist groups will obviously take advantage of the situation. This serves as a new and wide opportunity for the half-dead Islamic State, which is an ideological group and will be reborn.

12. This is also a new opportunity for the Kurds.

13. This is also a new challenge for Turkey, which invades Iraq to persecute the Kurds on a regular basis.

14. The main risk for Armenia concerns the Armenians abroad, particularly in Syria and Lebanon.

15. The possible proxy clashes in the South Caucasus, including in the territory of Armenia imply another risk. It seems as though the special services of the US and Iran have been taking advantage of Armenia’s territory to go against each other for a long time now,” he wrote.