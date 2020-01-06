16-year-old girl's murder revealed, 26-year-old is suspected

The murder of a 16-year-old girl has been revealed, as reported Head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan.
“The case of the murder of a 16-year-old girl has been revealed through immediate actions. A young man (born in 1993) is suspected of committing the murder, is under arrest and has confessed the crime. Preliminary investigation continues.
Notice: A person suspected of or charged with an alleged offense is deemed to be innocent so long as his or her guilt is not proved by a court verdict having entered into legal force and as prescribed by the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Armenia,” she wrote.
As reported earlier, on January 5, a brutal murder took place in Yerevan. At around 11 p.m. an on-duty group of ambulance doctors sounded an alarm to the operational management center of the Police in Yerevan and reported that they had visited an apartment located at 15 Sayat Nova Avenue and found the body of a young person in the bedroom.