Armenia Constitutional Court President attends Divine Liturgy with political elite

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan today attended a Divine Liturgy for the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church along with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Hrayr Tovmasyan’s has had tense relations with the authorities recently and claims that he is being politically persecuted.
On December 27, a charge was brought against President of the Constitutional Court. On the same day, investigators questioned Hrayr Tovmasyan at the Constitutional Court, and Tovmasyan informed that he had refused to testify.
Hrayr Tovmasyan is charged with misuse of official powers that negligently caused grave consequences. The charge is under the criminal case by which a charge was brought against Norayr Panosyan, whose best man was Hrayr Tovmasyan.
Hrayr Tovmasyan says he doesn’t accept the charge and has refused to testify. He told reporters that the charge didn’t come as a surprise since six months ago he had been warned that he would be accused-on-trial, if he didn’t resign from office.