Armenia PM, wife attend Divine Liturgy for Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany of Christ (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan today attended the Divine Liturgy served on the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
Today the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church is celebrating the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ. On this occasion, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians served a Divine Liturgy held at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Yerevan and attended by the country’s political elite.