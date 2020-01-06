News
Zoran Milanovic wins Croatian presidential elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ex-Prime Minister and candidate of the large opposition Social-Democratic Party of Croatia Zoran Milanovic has won the Croatian presidential elections, reports the State Electoral Commission, according to RIA Novosti.

His opponent was the incumbent president Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic.

“Based on the results of a 100% count, Milanovic garnered 1,034,000 votes, while Grabar Kitarovic garnered 929,000. There was nearly 55% voter turnout,” the State Electoral Commission’s statement reads.

The elections were observed by 24,000 local and foreign observers and were held without incidents and violations. Milanovic declared his victory on Sunday evening, and Grabar Kitarovic accepted his defeat.
