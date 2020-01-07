Syria President congratulates Armenian Diocese on Holy Nativity and Theophany of Christ

By the assignment of President of Syria Bashar al-Assad, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam has congratulated the Syria Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church on the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ on behalf of the head of state, reports SANA.
“Minister Azzam visited leader of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus, Archbishop Armash Nalbandian, transmitting the congratulatory remarks of President al-Assad to him and the clergymen of the Diocese on the occasion of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ and wishing the Armenians of the Diaspora success and welfare,” SANA reports.
In his turn, the archbishop expressed gratitude to the head of state for supporting the Christian communities of Syria and wished the President success for the welfare of the nation and its unity and consolidation.
As reported earlier, a Divine Liturgy devoted to the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ was held at St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Damascus.