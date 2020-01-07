US President offers assistance to Australian government in fight against bushfires

During phone talks with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences over the deaths caused by the bushfires in Australia and offered assistance in the fight against natural disasters, reports TASS, citing the press release of the Press Office of the White House.
“The US President expressed great concern over those affected by the bushfires and expressed condolences over the deaths of firefighters and others. President Trump has offered the Australian government assistance in the fight against those terrible bushfires,” the Press Office reported.