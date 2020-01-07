Armenia Deputy PM visits frontline

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited the frontline. This is what was written on his Facebook page.
“On January 6, on the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, commander of the fourth army corps Artak Budaghyan, Governor of Syunik Province and I visited N military unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the frontline.
I wish all officers and soldiers of the Armenian Army a Happy New Year and Merry Christmas and would like to thank them and their families for maintaining the peace in and security of our country,” he stated.