Armenia FM: I am in full solidarity with the people and government of Australia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has tweeted about the forest fires in Australia.

“I am most disturbed by the catastrophe of the Australian bushfire. The victims and millions affected bear a very powerful message and call for action globally, this concerns every nation on earth. My condolences to the bereaved families. I am in full solidarity with the people and government of Australia,” he tweeted.

Forests have been burning in Australia for a couple of months, and there are more than 170 hotbeds for fires registered in New South Wales and Victoria. On January 6, 25 were reported dead. Millions of animals have also died as a result of the forest fires.