News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenia FM: I am in full solidarity with the people and government of Australia
Armenia FM: I am in full solidarity with the people and government of Australia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has tweeted about the forest fires in Australia.

“I am most disturbed by the catastrophe of the Australian bushfire. The victims and millions affected bear a very powerful message and call for action globally, this concerns every nation on earth. My condolences to the bereaved families. I am in full solidarity with the people and government of Australia,” he tweeted.

Forests have been burning in Australia for a couple of months, and there are more than 170 hotbeds for fires registered in New South Wales and Victoria. On January 6, 25 were reported dead. Millions of animals have also died as a result of the forest fires.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two Armenian servicemen get into car accident in Artsakh
One of the servicemen, Paylak Asatryan, is from...
 Armenian man participating in efforts to put out forest fires in Australia
Forests have been burning in Australia for a couple of months, and there...
 Identities of victims of major car accident in Armenia’s Ashtarak ascertained (PHOTOS)
One of the drivers is a US citizen…
 Armenia MOD serviceman, son stabbed in Yerevan
Police are seeking the stabbing suspect as well as the crime tool…
 3 injured, including child, in Armenia road accident
Now the police are finding out the identities of the drivers and the injured...
 Fires in Australia: Hell on Earth
Australian fires have already covered almost 2000 km and reached the territory of New Zealand...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos