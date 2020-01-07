Bodies of Soleimani's fellow servicemen transferred to Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini (PHOTOS)

The bodies of two Iranian servicemen Vahid Zamanini and Mustafa Mohammad Mirza, who were killed during a US airstrike along with Qasem Soleimani, have been transferred to the Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini, reports Mehr.
As reported earlier, the funeral procession for commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), general Qasem Soleimani and the two Iranian servicemen was held in Tehran.
General Soleimani was killed during a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a three-day nationwide mourning and vowed ‘severe revenge’.