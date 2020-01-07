Two Armenian servicemen get into car accident in Artsakh

Two servicemen got into a car accident in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) on January 5.

One of the servicemen, Paylak Asatryan, is from Argina village of Armenia’s Armavir Province.

In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Asatryan’s father, Sisak Asatryan said the car had rolled into a gorge. The servicemen were transferred to the Central Military Hospital of Stepanakert, after which Paylak Asatryan was transferred to the Central Clinical Military Hospital of Yerevan in a helicopter. Paylak Asatryan is in grave condition. “His entire body is contused, his leg is broken, his lung and liver are damaged, he is constantly put to sleep so that he doesn’t feel pain. He is in a coma,” the father said.

Sisak Asatryan added that his son has been serving in the Defense Army of Artsakh for a year and a half and will be ending his military service in six months.