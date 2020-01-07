News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate and wishes Armenians happy Christmas
Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate and wishes Armenians happy Christmas
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu yesterday visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople and congratulated the Armenians on the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

As reported Istanbul’s Armenian Agos newspaper, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Bishop Sahak Mashalian also greeted Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu at the reception dedicated to the holiday yesterday.

After Mashalian’s speech, the mayor of Istanbul congratulated the Armenians and stressed that the year 2020 is going to be a year of new activities for the Patriarchate.

After the visit to the Armenian Patriarchate, the mayor paid a visit to the St. Stepanos Armenian Church of Yesilkoy and met with the local Armenian community.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia sculptor creates huge rat from 3-ton manure
On the occasion of the New Year…
 Armenian PM: 2020 will be year of economic, political, social and psychological take-off
I am speaking to you live from the heart of the Republic of Armenia…
 Armenian News Agency - NEWS.am wishes everyone a Happy New Year!
And we will try to remain your first and reliable source at any time of the day...
 Pope urges to drop off smartphones and talk with family
"I ask myself if you, in your family, know how to communicate or are you like those kids
 Armenian Prime Minister: There are almost no empty places in all cafes
"I saw many Armenians from the Diaspora and tourists...
 Armenian NSS ex-chief: All attempts and tendencies to split society should be rejected in new year
"I wish 2020 to be a year of real achievements...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos