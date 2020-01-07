News
Armenian MP: Amulsar gold mine operation may torpedo tourism in Jermuk
Armenian MP: Amulsar gold mine operation may torpedo tourism in Jermuk
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Exploitation of the Amulsar gold mine may torpedo tourism in Jermuk. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to her, during a recent talk with residents of Jermuk, she became convinced once again that they aren’t preparing to retreat and won’t let Lydian Armenia exploit Amulsar gold mine again.

She stated that the parliament’s ad hoc investigative committee will soon invite the company’s representatives and environmentalists to clarify a number of issues that are related to mining and particularly the issues of Amulsar.

The deputy added that the Prosperous Armenia faction goes against any action that may pose a threat to nature protection in Armenia and cause severe harm to nature. She recalled that Nikol Pashinyan has declared several times that if there are environmental risks, no international tribunal can intimidate the Armenian authorities.

Since mid-2018, environmentalists have been blocking Lydian Armenia’s access to the mine and declare that exploitation of the mine will have a devastating impact on tourism in Jermuk and incite an ecological disaster. The Armenian authorities still haven’t dared to apply force against the environmentalists and the residents of Jermuk.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
