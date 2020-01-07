Armenia Security Council Secretary has written a book

After the events that took place in April-May 2018, I decided to write a book to retell my experience of the revolution. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Over the past year and a half, I have spent my free time writing my book and have finally reached the final stage.
I believe it is an interesting book. I have tried to describe pre-revolutionary Armenia and tell about the civic and political movements that were against the regeneration of Serzh Sargsyan, the first demonstrations on the streets, the fight to overcome despair, my experience at the Special Investigation Service, the victory of the revolution and many other things.
Each of us has a story to tell about the days of the revolution, and each story is about us all. This is why I believe each person will be able to find himself or herself in this book.
I hope to be able to present the whole book to the public on the second anniversary of the Revolution,” he wrote.