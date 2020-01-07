Putin meets with Bashar al-Assad in Damascus

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived in Damascus on a visit, reports RIA Novosti, citing Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Peskov.

“Vladimir Putin headed towards the command point of the group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria and passed by the streets of Damascus,” Peskov stated.

“At the command point, Putin was greeted by President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. The heads of states listened to the reports of the servicemen on the situation in different regions of the country,” he added.

The visit was followed by the bilateral talks of the Russian and Syrian delegations.