News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Putin meets with Bashar al-Assad in Damascus
Putin meets with Bashar al-Assad in Damascus
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived in Damascus on a visit, reports RIA Novosti, citing Spokesperson of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Peskov.

“Vladimir Putin headed towards the command point of the group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria and passed by the streets of Damascus,” Peskov stated.

“At the command point, Putin was greeted by President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. The heads of states listened to the reports of the servicemen on the situation in different regions of the country,” he added.

The visit was followed by the bilateral talks of the Russian and Syrian delegations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Syria to file lawsuit against US amid oil looting
"Shaaban warned the US of popular opposition and operations against the presence of American troops...
 Iran President: Turkey and Syria need to cooperate
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared...
 Erdogan: Turkish delegation to leave for Russia to discuss situation in Libya and Syria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that a...
 Erdogan: Turkey ready to provide military aid to Tripoli government
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that Turkey intends to...
 Turkey's Erdogan calls on 1 mln Syrian refugees to return to homeland
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on...
 Assad says US sells oil stollen from Syrian fields to Turkey
His remarks came in an interview to Chinese TV channel Phoenix...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos