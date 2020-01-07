News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Armenian FM congratulates Austrian counterpart on assuming office of federal minister
Armenian FM congratulates Austrian counterpart on assuming office of federal minister
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On his Twitter blog, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has congratulated Alexander Schallenberg on assuming the office of Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria.

“Congratulations to Alexander Schallenberg on appointment as Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria. Looking forward to continued close cooperation with the Austrian colleague to further promote the friendly relations between Armenia and Austria and enrich our agenda in every dimension,” he tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos