Armenian FM congratulates Austrian counterpart on assuming office of federal minister

On his Twitter blog, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has congratulated Alexander Schallenberg on assuming the office of Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria.
“Congratulations to Alexander Schallenberg on appointment as Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria. Looking forward to continued close cooperation with the Austrian colleague to further promote the friendly relations between Armenia and Austria and enrich our agenda in every dimension,” he tweeted.