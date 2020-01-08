News
Armenia marks Bone Marrow Donor Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Bone Marrow Donor Day is marked in Armenia on January 8.

World Marrow Donor Day is celebrated globally on the third Saturday of September.

In addition to this memorable day, a similar holiday is celebrated in Armenia as a state. It is marked on January 8 and is dedicated to the day of the creation of the Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry charitable foundation in Yerevan. This event took place in 2000. Since then, the number of donors to this registry has been increasing.

Donor blood donations are traditionally held at the January 8 celebration.

In partnership with the similar registries of some other countries, the Armenian registry provides wider opportunities for matching donor searches, as well as significantly reducing the cost of respective intervention.
