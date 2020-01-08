Trump is reported on Iran missile strike in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has been informed of the Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, and he is following the situation, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham informed.

She added that Trump is consulting with his security team.

Security measures around the White House have been tightened, reports CNN, citing a representative of the US law enforcement.

Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman said Iran had fired missiles on at least two US military bases. According to him, the missiles hit the Erbil airport and the Ayn al-Assad base. Reportedly, more than 10 missiles were used.