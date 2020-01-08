News
Iranian General Soleimani's funeral begins
Iranian General Soleimani's funeral begins
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Incidents

The burial ceremony of the remains of the murdered General Qasem Soleimani began in the Iranian city of Kerman amid Iran’s attacks on American sites in Iraq, the Press TV channel reported.

"Burial ceremony for #Iran’s lt. General #Soleimani underway in his hometown #Kerman," Press TV tweeted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
