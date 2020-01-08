Iran threatens to strike all US allies

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has warned the US not to take retaliatory measures, otherwise they will face a more painful and devastating response. This was reported by the pro-government Iranian news agency, which spread the text of the respective IRGC statement.
The IRGC, which struck US bases in Iraq a few hours ago with ballistic missiles, has threatened to exact revenge upon all countries that dare to provide their airspace to the Americans.
The text also points to equality between the US and Israel, noting that the latter was also responsible for the situation.
The IRGC at the same time called on the American nation to put pressure on the White House for the United States to withdraw its troops from the region to avoid further harm and prevent US leaders from endangering their military because of growing hatred.